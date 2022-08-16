Bills' rookie linebackers make big impact in first NFL action

Baylon Spector led the Bills with 10 tackles, and 3rd-round pick Terrel Bernard scored on a 69-yard fumble return.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Bills' second-team defense was solid against the Colts' first-team offense in the preseason opener last Saturday.

Two rookie linebackers dramatically impacted the game, with Baylon Spector leading the team with 10 tackles and 3rd-round pick Terrel Bernard scooping and scoring on a 69-yard fumble return.

Bernard told 2 On Your Side's Julianne Pelusi he's feeling confident after making an immediate impact on an NFL game.

"I think so, I mean, just getting a game underneath my belt makes me feel a little bit more comfortable in general," Bernard said.

"(There are) obviously a lot of things that we got to work on specifically myself that I got to work on. So you know, coming out to practice and you know, get ready for next week."

Both linebackers feel they are adjusting well from college to the NFL, but that first game taught them where some work can be done.

"There's a lot of things I can correct a lot of like little small things, details, alignments that I got to get better at and I continue to get better at and just understanding better situations," Spector said.

"Things scheme-wise, knowing who's around me knowing where my help is and understanding like I said, just the small details of a defense."

The media will hear from defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier on how he evaluated his rookies' performances when the Bills head back to practice Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.

The Bills host the Denver Broncos in their second preseason game Saturday at 1 p.m.