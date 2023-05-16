Bills release updates on stadium project

Pegula Sports and Entertainment revealed when an official groundbreaking ceremony will be held for the one-and-a-half billion dollar stadium.

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills released groundbreaking details on the new Bills Stadium.

It's been almost three weeks since we first spotted heavy machinery at the site of the new facility in Orchard Park.

Since then, we've known shovels could be in the ground as soon as next month.

Tuesday afternoon, Ron Raccuia, Pegula Sports Executive Vice President spoke with 2 On Your Side at the P-G-A Championship in Pittsford, revealing when an official groundbreaking ceremony will be held for the one-and-a-half billion dollar stadium.

"Right now we're looking at the first week of June. As soon as we can get everybody's calendars coordinated. We'll get that scheduled, but I would expect it to be the first week of June."

Raccuia says once that ceremony happens, we'll start to see a lot more construction in the area.

"They've moved a lot of dirt already. The fences are starting to go up. Some of the machinery is showing up on-site, which is kind of fun to see that. So yeah, they've been working. It's a six-day-a-week project from here until the completion date," Raccuia said.

"We have great partners on the project... We've really brought in experts from around the world who have done stadium projects, basically all the best ones. So they've done a great job, and we'll get to the finish line."