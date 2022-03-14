x
Bills

Bills release OT Daryl Williams ahead of free agency

Williams did not miss a game over his two years in Buffalo, starting in 32 of 33 regular season games and in five playoff games.
Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Daryl Williams (75) looks on during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the New England Patriots in Orchard Park, N.Y., Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/ Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Bills have released offensive tackle Daryl Williams, the team announced Monday morning, two days before NFL free agency begins.

Heading into his eighth season, the 29-year-old was set to make $8.125 million this year, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Garafolo also reported the Bills and Williams' camp will remain in touch.

A fourth round pick by Carolina in 2015 out of Oklahoma University, Williams played five seasons with the Panthers before he signed a one-year deal with the Bills in 2020.

Buffalo signed Williams to a three-year, $28.2 million extension last March.

The Bills also released veteran guard Jon Feliciano last week from an offensive line that boasted continuity heading into the 2021 season.

