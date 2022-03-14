Bills release OT Daryl Williams ahead of free agency

Williams did not miss a game over his two years in Buffalo, starting in 32 of 33 regular season games and in five playoff games.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Bills have released offensive tackle Daryl Williams, the team announced Monday morning, two days before NFL free agency begins.

Williams did not miss a game over his two years in Buffalo, starting in 32 of 33 regular season games and in five playoff games.

Heading into his eighth season, the 29-year-old was set to make $8.125 million this year, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Garafolo also reported the Bills and Williams' camp will remain in touch.

A fourth round pick by Carolina in 2015 out of Oklahoma University, Williams played five seasons with the Panthers before he signed a one-year deal with the Bills in 2020.

Buffalo signed Williams to a three-year, $28.2 million extension last March.

The Bills also released veteran guard Jon Feliciano last week from an offensive line that boasted continuity heading into the 2021 season.

