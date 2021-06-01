x
Bills, Diggs restructure contract for cap space

ESPN NFL Insider Field Yates reports the Bills converted more than $11.7 million of Stefon Diggs' base salary into a signing bonus.
Credit: AP
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) looks to catch a pass over Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward, left, during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. The pass was incomplete. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills restructured All-Pro wide receiver Stefon Diggs' contract, converting $11,718,333 million of Stefon Diggs' base salary into a signing bonus, as ESPN NFL Insider Field Yates was first to report on Tuesday.

The move will help ease the Bills cap concerns heading into another cap-restricted 2021 season.

Yates reported the restructuring will free up $7,812,222 in cap space for Buffalo next season.

Diggs is coming off of his first year with the Bills, hauling in 127 catches for 1,535 yards in the regular season.

