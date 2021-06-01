Bills, Diggs restructure contract for cap space

ESPN NFL Insider Field Yates reports the Bills converted more than $11.7 million of Stefon Diggs' base salary into a signing bonus.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills restructured All-Pro wide receiver Stefon Diggs' contract, converting $11,718,333 million of Stefon Diggs' base salary into a signing bonus, as ESPN NFL Insider Field Yates was first to report on Tuesday.

The move will help ease the Bills cap concerns heading into another cap-restricted 2021 season.

Yates reported the restructuring will free up $7,812,222 in cap space for Buffalo next season.

Diggs is coming off of his first year with the Bills, hauling in 127 catches for 1,535 yards in the regular season.