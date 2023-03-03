Bills re-sign offensive lineman Boettger to 1-year contract

The 28-year-old started in 10 games for the Bills in 2021 but tore his Achilles in Week 16 and was placed on the injured reserve to start the 2022 season.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills signed offensive guard Ike Boettger to a one-year contract on Friday.

The 28-year-old started in 10 games for the Bills in 2021 but tore his Achilles in Week 16 and was placed on the injured reserve to start the 2022 season.

It will mark Boettger's sixth season in Buffalo in 2023.

He played at the University of Iowa until an Achilles injury ended his season early in 2017.

The Bills could use a productive season from Boettger in 2023, when the team's offensive line struggled in the most recent postseason, which ended with a 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional Round.