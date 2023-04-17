x
Bills re-sign LB Klein to 1-year deal

The move makes sense, given the Bills are a little thin at linebacker right now, with Tremaine Edmunds headed to the Chicago Bears as a free agent.
Buffalo Bills linebacker A.J. Klein (52) during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills re-signed linebacker A.J. Klein to a one-year deal on Monday.

Klein joined the Bills in 2020 before the team released him last March. Buffalo took him off waivers last November.

The 31-year-old played in six games for the Bills last season, starting in one, and recorded 11 tackles and one tackle for a loss.

He also contributed on special teams with 83 snaps last season. The move makes sense, given the Bills are a little thin at linebacker right now, with Tremaine Edmunds headed to the Chicago Bears as a free agent.

Klein was a fifth-round pick out of Iowa State by the Carolina Panthers in 2013.

