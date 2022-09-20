Strong Connection: Allen hit Diggs for 3 touchdowns against Titans

"He is what he is. It's Stefon Diggs. We know he is one of the greatest, if not the greatest, receivers in the game right now," Allen said.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Josh Allen threw four touchdown passes in prime time, in the Buffalo Bills' 41-7 win over the Tennessee Titans on Monday night.

Three of those passes went to the top wide receiver, Stefon Diggs.

"He is what he is. It's Stefon Diggs. We know he is one of the greatest, if not the greatest, receivers in the game right now. I trust him implicitly," Allen said.

"It felt good getting him the ball early and often. He did a great job getting open, making plays, making some great catches."

The Bills made the Titans pay any chance Diggs had one-on-one. Allen targeted his favorite receiver 14 times.

Diggs caught 12 of those attempts for 148 yards and those three touchdowns, one of which was a 46-yard haul.

As impressive as the grab was, Allen, described how relentless Diggs was throughout the seven-play, 80-yard drive, which ultimately put the Bills ahead 24-7 in the third quarter.

"He ran a deep go, he came back. He ran a quick out. He got a look. He's on the sideline running. To have that stamina and that want and that will to keep going, not taking a playoff there. He got rewarded but, again, can't praise him enough for that."

Bills fans can't thank him enough either. To Diggs, this type of productivity is just another game and the expectation.

"We're getting there. We're working at it," Diggs said after the win.

"The time we put in, the consistency, we've been together for a couple of years now. Just trying to build off of it."

Absolute MISSLE from Josh Allen to Stefon Diggs who literally somersaults into a 46-yard touchdown catch @WGRZ — Julianne Pelusi (@JuliannePelusi) September 20, 2022