Allen, Bills offense miss marks they usually hit in Miami loss

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — When you look at the numbers from from Sunday's game, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen still had 400 yards in the air with two touchdowns in a 21-19 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

He once again led the team in rushing with 47 yards, but Allen pinned the loss on himself.

He wasn't wrong. As impressive of numbers as Allen put up, he lost a fumble and simply was missing throws he's expected to make. The Miami defense had Allen frustrated in a way we hadn't seen in this very young 2022 season so far.

"We really beat ourselves," Allen said after the Bills' first loss of the season.

Despite the heat that sent players to the locker room for IVs and to the sideline to take plays off — the Bills wore their blue jerseys and baked on the scorching, sunny sideline while the Dolphins wore white and were in the shade — Buffalo is expected to handle that type of pressure and that type of challenge as the Super Bowl favorites.

But the Bills were also dealing with a laundry list of injuries, including their entire starting secondary out for Sunday's game.

"We were resilient. ... We try to overcome as a team, mentally. Physically, we fought. ... We tried to make plays, and they didn't fall in our lap," said Bills receiver Isaiah McKenzie, who caught one of Allen's two touchdown passes.

"It was frustrating because we know we can make those plays going down the field and scoring, and putting up points today was hard."