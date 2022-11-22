Bills prepare for Detroit, Lions' 3-game win streak

The Bills will travel back to Detroit on Wednesday for a Thanksgiving Day matchup with the real home team at Ford Field, the Lions.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Nothing has been normal for the Bills at practice the last few weeks between the snowstorm canceling practice, a home game moved to Detroit, a short week, and Josh Allen's elbow injury and the maintenance surrounding it.

The Buffalo Bills are, however, back in the win column after that unusual week and back-to-back losses leading up to their 31-23 win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

“Happy for all the Bills fans that will be at the game and the ones that won't be at the game. That they'll be able to watch us on television and celebrate a holiday together,” Bills head coach Sean McDermott said.

Although the Bills have won two consecutive Thanksgiving day games in previous years, the Lions are rolling into this matchup on a three-game win streak. McDermott noted the Lions are a top-five team in multiple league categories.

“Most plays with 20+ yards in this season. Top five. Most 30-point games in the NFL. They’re one of them. One of the top teams. Most plays with 25+ yard pass plays in this season. They’re one of them. Top five, so they shouldn’t be, they’re not sneaking up on anybody. They’re a good football team," McDermott said.

Allen was limited at practice on Monday and Tuesday resting the elbow that made him questionable for Week 10 against the Minnesota Vikings, but he was throwing lightly without a brace during the media portion of Tuesday's practice.

“Last week got a little bit abnormal because of the snow and the routine. It was supposed to be a little more routine and then so it became a little un-routine at the end of the week there. This week, a little bit more back into a routine, but it is a short week, so he's adjusting, I think, well," McDermott said.

Allen said he's still working through the recovery process.

"Just trusting what our training staff's saying. A bit of a walk-through today, obviously no chance of contact or anything like that," the quarterback said.

"So just trying to get out here and get comfortable without throwing it. Who knows game time if I'm wearing one or not. We'll take that day by day."

INJURY NOTES:

Linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and AJ Epenesa, defensive end Greg Rousseau, and center Mitch Morse, did not practice with injuries on Tuesday. Edmunds worked off to the side.

The Bills are still handling cornerback Tre'Davious White's return on a day-by-day basis, while cornerback Kaiir Elam practiced full Monday and Tuesday after missing the last two games.