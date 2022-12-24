Bills plagued by Allen interception, missed kicks during first half at Chicago

Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw his first interception since Thanksgiving Day in Detroit during Buffalo's first half in Chicago.

CHICAGO — Josh Allen threw his first interception since Thanksgiving Day in Detroit during the first half of the Buffalo Bills' Week 16 Christmas Eve game in Chicago, where, like most of the country, a cold weather front moved in to affect the game.

Allen was picked off by Kyler Gordon early in the second quarter with a bad decision, trying to go to Isaiah McKenzie in double coverage on 2nd and 19 at the Bears 28.

After Chicago scored on its opening drive to take a 7-0 lead, Allen was able to pass NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino with 172 touchdowns over their first five seasons in the league, hitting Gabriel Davis for a 19-yard score, capping a six-play, 71-yard drive.

But weather seemed to be affecting the team. The reliable Tyler Bass missed the extra point attempt after, leaving the Bills behind, 7-6. Bass also missed a 38-yard field goal attempt late in the half, and Allen fumbled a snap at Buffalo's own 2-yard line, although the Bills were able to recover the ball.

The Bears added onto their lead with a 37-yard Cairo Santos field goal to take a 10-6 lead with 3:21 remaining in the first half.