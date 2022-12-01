x
Bills

Bills pass rusher Miller placed on IR, will miss at least next 4 games

Miller would be eligible to return Jan. 2 in Week 16 against the Cincinnati Bengals after suffering lateral meniscus damage to his knee.
Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller (40) is carted off the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills pass rusher Von Miller has officially been placed on the injured reserve, the team reported Thursday afternoon ahead of its divisional matchup against the New England Patriots.

The move will keep the two-time Super Bowl champion out of at least the next four games against the Patriots, New York Jets, Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears.

He would be eligible to return Jan. 2 in Week 16 against the Cincinnati Bengals after suffering lateral meniscus damage to his knee during the Bills’ Thanksgiving Day win over the Detroit Lions.

Miller said on his podcast, Von Cast, that he had hoped to be ready for the Bills’ Dec. 11 game against the Jets.

