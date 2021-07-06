Bills OTA attendance stellar, despite push back from NFLPA

The NFL Players' Association is pushing back on offseason activities, but the Bills are showing up in Orchard Park for Organized Team Activities.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — While the NFL Players Association is pushing back on offseason activities, the Bills haven't had a problem with players showing up in Orchard Park for voluntary organized team activities.

The Bills had an impressive turnout in week two of OTAs, which ended on Friday, with the majority of the team coming to the optional practices.

The high attendance rate isn't just because of the players' drive to build the best team possible for next season, but also because the team felt respected by the Bills' front office and coaching staff this offseason.

"If it's a couple extra weeks, if it's just a couple more days that we get time to ourselves, then we can come back and dial in," Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins said. "That helps, and that's what our coaches and our GM helped us do, and because they did that and respected us for it.

"We're here because we want to be, and we're here because we want to win."

Defensive back Micah Hyde added, "When it comes down to any type of situation between the players and the coaching staff ... or whatever you know in the in the Buffalo Bills organization. Everything's handled with respect and trust."