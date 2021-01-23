Bills offensive line could be matchup problem for Chiefs

One of the Kansas City's biggest problems this season was its pass rush.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Just a naked eye test will tell you the Bills offensive line has dramatically improved late in the season, particularly after the team's Week 11 bye.

Throughout the Bills current eight-game win streak, Josh Allen has had time to throw and put up MVP caliber numbers behind a starting offensive line that seemed like a revolving door with injuries before the last six games of the regular season.

The Bills lost Cody Ford to a knee injury in practice just before that win streak began, but the line bounced back.

Dion Dawkins says their health and communication as a line have been a driving force behind their success.

"It just helps that we're all on the same page and we know exactly what we're going to get from one another," Dawkins said. "That's the luxury of having everyone healthy at this time is that were overly confident in what we're going to get when that play clock starts."

Dawkins said each player has done a great job figuring out their own weekly process to keep themselves healthy.

"Guys have done a great job of taking care of their bodies, on and off the football field," Dawkins said, adding that he's impressed with the way the rest of his line has mastered their weekly routines, improving their health, then eventually improving their communication together when the same players are able to stay on the field.

Being healthy up front could play out to be major advantage for the Bills against Kansas City on Sunday, as the Chiefs pass rush has shown in a handful of games this season, it can really struggle.