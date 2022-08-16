Bills' OC Dorsey learning to be comfortable play calling; still confident in each quarterback

The offense was sloppy against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, with five turnovers. Dorsey still trusts each of his quarterbacks to make quick decisions.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey called his first NFL game Saturday against the colts and told us he hasn't decided whether or not he'll call this week's preseason game against the Broncos on the sideline or in the coach's box.

"It's definitely a different atmosphere and all the division and being able to see is obviously one thing and then you being able to kind of spread out and call it and everything," Dorsey said.

"There's definitely some pros to it obviously the cons to it is, not being able to be down there with the guys. That communication so the trust of the coaches on the sideline to deliver to the feel of the guys."

The offense was sloppy against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, with five turnovers - three from Case Keenum and another from Matt Barkley. Dorsey still trusts each of his quarterbacks to make quick decisions.

"I got a lot of faith in all three of our quarterbacks in terms of, they prepare they study their tail off and you want to be able to trust them to go out and react to what they see and not predetermined based off of what you told them last," he said.

If he doesn't make a preseason appearance, we'll see how Josh Allen fits into this Dorsey offense in just over three weeks.