Report: Bills' Ferguson highest-paid NFL long snapper after 3-year extension

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports the Bills' $675,000 signing bonus on his three-year extension makes Ferguson the new highest-paid NFL long snapper.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Brandon Beane continues to navigate the restricted NFL salary cap with skill.

After re-signing his top free agents this offseason, the Bills' general manager was still able to make his long snapper Reid Ferguson the league's highest-paid player at that position. Buffalo re-signed him to a three-year extension through 2024, with a $675,000 signing bonus, reported by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The 27-year-old Ferguson has been with Buffalo for four seasons and has not missed a game with the Bills.

He was Louisiana State University's long snapper in college, from 2012 to 2015, in 51 games for the Tigers, with only one bad snap: his first as a true freshman.