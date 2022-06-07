Bills name new assistant general manager, Brian Gaine

'You're looking for obviously, a scouting acumen. But you're also looking for someone who has a feel of the building,' Bills GM Brandon Beane said about the search.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills announced Tuesday morning, Brian Gaine was promoted to the teams' new assistant general manager, replacing Joe Schoen, who was hired as the New York Giants GM in January.

"Ultimately you're looking for someone I used to tell Joe (Schoen) this all the time. If I get hit by a bus, you got to be able to sit in the seat. The very next day and run it. If not, I've let the organization, the team down on what's expected," Bills general manager Brandon Beane said.

"So you're looking for obviously, a scouting acumen. But you're also looking for someone who has a feel of the building who can connect various areas in football operations."

Beane said he only interviewed two candidates from outside of the organization.

It was tough. It really was. You know, a couple of these candidates were really strong on the outside but to bring in someone from the outside they had to clearly be better than than Brian and Terrence (Gray) who both got promotions in this.”

The Bills also promoted Gray to director of player personnel on Tuesday morning.