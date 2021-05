Longtime negotiator Jim Overdorf will now become a senior advisor to General Manager Brandon Beane.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — After the most successful season in a quarter century for the Buffalo Bills in 2020-2021, the team announced a handful of promotions within the front office on Tuesday.

General Manager Brandon Beane promoted longtime negotiator Jim Overdorf to become his senior advisor.

Overall, nine members of the front office were promoted, following the departure of director of player personnel Dan Morgan, who left to become the assistant general manger with the Carolina Panthers.