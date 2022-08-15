Jim Kelly holds 35th charity celebrity golf outing; won't be taking swing advice from Josh Allen

It wasn't Josh Allen's best outing playing in 'The Match' on national television, but would any retired players ask him for some golf tips?

BATAVIA, N.Y. — Now hitting three and a half decades of helping kids from the links, former Buffalo Bills quarterback Jim Kelly is hosting his 35th celebrity classic at Terry Hills Golf Course.

It's almost a Bills reunion and a party each summer. All for a great cause. Kelly only has one rule.

"No freaking mulligans," Kelly demanded to the crowd before the tournament began Monday morning. "You can laugh about it but the only thing that bums me out is you have guys who are honest!"

"It's because I know people that come here and they want to win. There are probably only 10 groups that have a legit chance of winning. You see people coming in with 21 under. You think they took five shots? They had 6 or 7," he joked to 2 On Your Side's Julianne Pelusi.

The competitive nature the former players had doesn't go away when the pads come off until it comes to the links.

"I don't have that kind of talent. That's one thing I don't have. I do not have golf talent like that," former linebacker Darryl Talley said.

With some humility towards a frustrating game, the former players and the rest of America got to watch current quarterback Josh Allen play golf this summer in The Match with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes against the veterans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

It wasn't Allen's best outing, but would any retired players ask him for some tips?

"Oh yeah, I'd take golf advice from anybody, man. I've got this big hook going right now, and it is not good," former quarterback Drew Bledsoe said with a laugh.

While Jim Kelly responded to the same question with an emphatic "NO."

Maybe a new match could be brewing in Batavia.