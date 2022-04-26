Buffalo Bills pick up defensive tackle Ed Oliver's fifth year option

Oliver tweeted immediately after the announcement that he "got the monkey off my back" and feels like he can just go play.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After a breakout season in 2021, the Buffalo Bills will exercise the fifth-year option on defensive tackle Ed Oliver's contract, the team announced on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old started in all of the Bills 17 games last season, tallying 41 tackles, four sacks, 14 quarterback hits, 10 tackles for loss and a forced fumble.

The Bills picked Oliver in the first round, ninth overall in the 2019 NFL Draft out of the University of Houston.

Oliver was signed to a four-year-rookie contract worth $19.7 million that May.