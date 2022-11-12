Bills defensive front thrives in win against Jets

The Buffalo Bills defensive front held up against the New York Jets while the offense struggled to get rolling in the middle of a wintry mix.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills defensive front held up against the New York Jets in the first half while the offense struggled to get rolling in the middle of a sloppy, wintry mix at Highmark Stadium.

That set the tone for the Bills' 20-12 victory Sunday.

Gregory Rousseau sacked Jets quarterback Mike White while AJ Epenesa strip sacked him, with the Bills defense not allowing a point by the Jets in the first half.

Linebackers Matt Milano and Tremaine Edmunds each had five tackles with three solo tackles in the defensive effort.

The Jets defense was also stout in the first half, keeping the Bills off the board until a seven-play, 70-yard touchdown drive late in the first half, ending with Josh Allen hitting a tumbling Dawson Knox for a 24-yard touchdown and a 7-0 Buffalo lead at the half.