Bills' Von Miller, Dion Dawkins team up with Wegmans to promote health

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Von Miller isn't wasting time integrating himself into the Western New York community.

Coming off of the bye week, his Buffalo Bills (5-1) are getting ready for another primetime matchup hosting the Green Bay Packers (3-4) on Sunday Night Football on Channel 2 and NBC.

The defensive end and offensive tackle Dion Dawkins teamed up with Wegmans to make an impact at Hamlin Park School #74 to promote healthy activities for the kids on Tuesday afternoon.

Miller chuckled proudly while the elementary school kids went all out busting a move in the auditorium, while Dawkins took videos with his face beaming, too.

"It's not fake. It's real. For him to just be on the same pattern ... rhythm that whether it's this city or the next city, he has a part to play," Dawkins said about Miller.

"He plays it truly, whether it's on the football field or off. Von is Von... he truly cares, and these kids look up to Von just as much as I do."