Day after Buffalo mass shooting, Bills find a way to help

Bills' safety Micah Hyde and his teammates didn't let hate outweigh the love that filled Sahlen Field, coming together to help in one of Buffalo's darkest times.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A typically lighthearted charity softball game on Sunday at Sahlen Field took a sobering turn, following Buffalo's tragic mass shooting inside the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue on Saturday.

Buffalo Bills' safety Micah Hyde, who hosted the event, tweeted early Sunday morning that the event was still on and a portion of the game proceeds, including 100% of the silent auction earnings — which all typically benefit Hyde's IMagINe for Youth Foundation — would go to the victims' families.

"Yesterday, I'm going to be honest, we didn't even feel right having this game, but then having conversations with people, we felt it was important to get the community out, and we are doing it for a good cause," Hyde said on Sunday.

The Bills also held a moment of silence for the victims before the game. Hyde said the tragedy hits so close to home for him in Buffalo.

Hyde told 2 On Your Side's Ashley Holder he 'can't wrap his head around' how these tragedies can affect people simply because of the color of their skin.

"That's beyond my thought process," Hyde said. "That's why I'm so shocked someone can have that much hate within themselves to go do something like that. The older I get, and having kids... that's beyond said and should never have happened."

Hyde and his teammates didn't let hate outweigh the love that filled Sahlen Field, with Western New York coming together through one of Buffalo's darkest times.

"With it happening yesterday, a lot of guys were out of town. (There was) nothing we could discuss yet. First day we could get together, we understand there's an elephant in the room and did our best to address that and get people smiling and having fun," Hyde said.

"You know, when there's hate in the world, you kind of erase it with love. Coming out here today showing the community love, love for the youth community foundation, I guess that's the way to combat it."

