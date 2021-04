ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills signed offensive lineman Ike Boettger to a one-year contract a little over a month after retaining the rights to the third-year player.

Boettger was a restricted free agent who had seven starts at left guard last season. He took over the starting job after Cody Ford sustained a season-ending knee injury. Boettger and Ford are anticipated to compete for the starting job this offseason.