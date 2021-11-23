NFL announces date, time for Bills vs. Panthers game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — It's official, the Buffalo Bills will host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Dec. 19 at 1 p.m.
According to the Bills, the Week 15 matchup will air on FOX.
Three of the Bills final four regular season games will be held at home. The final four games include Week 15 against Carolina, Week 16 at New England, Week 17 back at home against the Atlanta Falcons and Week 18 at home against the Jets. All four of those games are currently scheduled to start at 1 p.m.
This week the Bills will face the Saints in New Orleans for a Thanksgiving night showdown. The matchup starts at 8:20 p.m. on WGRZ - Channel 2.