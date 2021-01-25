Halftime: Mahomes, Chiefs put brakes on Bills' hot start

The Buffalo Bills capitalized on the Chiefs' mistakes early on, jumping out to a 9-0 lead, before Patrick Mahomes' offense and the Kansas City blitz took over.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After a quick start, jumping out to a 9-0 lead, the Buffalo Bills found themselves where they didn't want to be at the end of the first half: trailing the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Bills scored on their first drive with a 51-yard Tyler Bass field goal. After punting away on their next drive, the Bills capitalized on a muffed punt by the Mecole Hardman at the Kansas City three-yard line, with Josh Allen hitting Dawson Knox for the touchdown, and a 9-0 lead after Bass hit the extra point off the upright and missed.

That 9-0 lead, with 6:14 remaining in the first quarter, quickly dwindled. Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs to three-straight touchdown drives of 77-yards, or more.

Allen and the Bills offense seemed unable to control the blitz. The nine-point lead quickly turned to the Chiefs leading 21-9, with 4:12 remaining in the half.

After those 21 unanswered points, the Bills changed the pace, driving the ball 75-yards down the field for a field goal, to pull the Bills within nine, 21-12.

Although the Bills couldn't score a touchdown on that final drive, Josh Allen and the coaching staff adjusting to get the ball out against the blitz showed signs of life for the Bills heading into the second half.