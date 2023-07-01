New sign creates 'Damar Hamlin Street' in East Aurora

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — First there was "Hurdle Avenue" and Josh Allen murals in both North Buffalo and downtown. Then December brought "Superman" Josh Allen.
Now there's a sign at the corner of Main Street and Hamlin Street in East Aurora that's dedicated to Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills safety who went into cardiac arrest on the field during a Monday night game in Cincinnati.
That sign, placed above the street names, makes it "Damar Hamlin Street." It's outside of the Aurora Cider House at 198 Main St.
All week, shows of support for Hamlin have been spotted across Western New York. On Friday, 2 On your Side was sent a photo of the students at Alden Intermediate School wearing their Bills gear, and standing in the shape of the number "3."
