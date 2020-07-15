New Era Field no more; Buffalo Bills pursuing new name for stadium

The Buffalo Bills announced Wednesday evening that New Era Cap Company has asked to be released from its naming right and sponsorship deals with the Bills.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — New Era Field will soon have a new name.

The Bills are also beginning the process of pursuing a new naming rights partner for the stadium.

The Buffalo Bills released the following statement on Wednesday: