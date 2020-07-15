New Era Field no more; Buffalo Bills pursuing new name for stadium

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — New Era Field will soon have a new name.
The Buffalo Bills announced Wednesday evening that New Era Cap Company has asked to be released from its naming right and sponsorship deals with the Bills. The Bills say they're currently negotiating the details of this separation with New Era.
The Bills are also beginning the process of pursuing a new naming rights partner for the stadium.
The Buffalo Bills released the following statement on Wednesday:
“The Buffalo Bills and New Era Cap Company jointly announce that New Era has asked to be released from their Naming Rights and Sponsorship deals with the Bills. The Bills and New Era are currently negotiating the details of this separation and the Bills are beginning the process of pursuing a new naming rights partner for the stadium.”
RELATED: Poloncarz slams New Era over layoffs