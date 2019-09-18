ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills home opener is a few days away and the team wants to make sure fans are ready for some changes on game-day.

While your phone is still the preferred method to show your ticket, you won't be able to get in with a screenshot or photo of your ticket. That's because the barcode will change every 15 seconds inside the app to help avoid fraud.

The apps to download are either the One Buffalo app—different from the the "My One Buffalo" app you may still have on your phone from last year, there's a new version to download—or the Bills Mobile app. Your barcode will also change on the Stub-Hub app if that's where you purchased your tickets.

Paper tickets will additionally be accepted.

One of the other big changes we've been talking about for months is in the bus lot. A permit is now required to park in tailgate village.

Many viewers are wondering about parking a bus in a lot that's not operated by the stadium. Orchard Park Police Chief Joseph Wehrfritz recommends doing some research beforehand.

"We would recommend that you reach out ahead of time and figure out which lot you want to go to and make sure they will actually accept the buses," Wehrfritz said. "Some lots will, some won't. So I would just recommend everybody check to make sure of where you're going if you're not going to park in the stadium."

Ezra "Pancho Billa" Castro will be honored in a video montage prior to kickoff Sunday where his family will also be in attendance. Make sure to clean up your tailgate in a timely manner and get to your seats early to enjoy the tribute.

RELATED: Sports Talk Live Buffalo: Digital Breakdown - Week 2

RELATED: New options for Buffalo Bills fans this season, Pancho Billa to be remembered

RELATED: Bills clean up turnovers from week one to week two in win over Giants