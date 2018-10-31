ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. - Despite everything that's happened with Nathan Peterman, he'll likely get another chance to start for the Buffalo Bills since he's the only option left.

Derek Anderson is in the concussion protocol and Josh Allen is still dealing with a sprained right elbow and is out for this week's game against the Bears.

Head coach Sean McDermott said if Anderson can't go, Peterman will start and Matt Barkley, who they signed this week, will serve as his backup.

Anderson left Monday night's loss to the Patriots with 1:25 after he was sacked and did not return. So now they're left with Peterman once again.

"I think he’s made and continues to work on his craft and making the proper adjustments. Other than that, I think he’s remained the same guy off the field, and I think his teammates appreciate that," head coach Sean McDermott said.

Peterman has started three games and thrown seven interceptions and has a 16.8 passer rating in those starts.

"The ball bounces your way sometimes and it doesn’t other times. Mistakes are in the past; I’ve learned from them and taken them to heart for sure. I’ll never forget them, but I’ve learned from them and I’ll move on. With football, it’s a new game every week," Nathan Peterman explained.

In his career, he's thrown ten interceptions in 84 pass attempts.

After Allen got hurt in Houston, Peterman replaced him and at first things looked up. He threw the go-ahead touchdown to Zay Jones but then threw two interceptions, one was a pick-six that sealed the win for the Texans.

The Bills host the Bears on Sunday, November 4th at 1 p.m.

