ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. - Nathan Peterman's interceptions led to a last-minute loss in Houston, but Josh Allen's inquiry could result in Peterman playing again for the Bills (2-4) on Sunday in Indianapolis (1-5).

Bills head coach Sean McDermott told reporters on Monday afternoon that Allen's injury has him listed as "week to week" on the injury report.

With Allen unlikely to play Sunday in Indianapolis because of an elbow injury, McDermott could turn to Peterman again.

We heard "I'm confident in every player on our football team" from Sean McDermott when it comes to Nathan Peterman.



I asked McDermott what specifically gives him confidence in Peterman given everything we've seen.



His response & others to questions about Peterman:@WGRZ pic.twitter.com/ISBEdaeNTy — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) October 15, 2018

The only other quarterback on the roster is veteran Derek Anderson. He recently joined the team and may need more time to learn the offense.

McDermott was questioned by multiple reporters on Monday afternoon and would not name a starting quarterback, but he stressed he is confident Peterman can play.

Peterman is in his second season with the Bills and has a career quarterback rating of 29.9, throwing for three touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Peterman won the starting quarterback job before the Bills regular season started but was benched in favor of Allen after a week one loss to the Ravens.

Sean McDermott says he has to do what's "best for the football team" when it comes to deciding who will play if Josh Allen can't go this week. @WGRZ — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) October 15, 2018

Sean McDermott: "I'm confident in every football player on our team, with Nate it's no different." @WGRZ — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) October 15, 2018

© 2018 WGRZ