Moss, Knox ruled out for Sunday; Milano, Edmunds game status not known yet

The Bills will face the Los Angeles Rams for a 1 p.m. kickoff from Bills Stadium.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott provided an update into the team's injury status Friday morning.

McDermott appeared on sports radio WGR 550 Friday and announced that rookie running back Zack Moss, tight end Dawson Knox, linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips have been ruled out for Sunday's game.

As for the status of key defensive players linebackers Matt Milano and Tremaine Edmunds, who both were out for this past Sunday's win against the Miami Dolphins, McDermott said he will review that today.

"We'll take a good look today and see where they are. They have been limited [in practice] most of the week, so want to take another look today," McDermott said during a press conference Friday morning with the media.