Monday night forecast for Bills vs. Titans

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — So many people across Western New York and all across the state are hyped up for Monday Night Football to roll into town as the Bills take on the Titans!

You can essentially split up the day on Monday into two distinct parts: the dry part and the wet part. Let's give you the breakdown of what to expect.

As a low pressure system sweeps past north of us, there is a cold front that is headed our way. This will touch off some showers as we head into Monday morning. Some of those showers could also come with a few embedded thunderstorms as well.

For those getting an early start to tailgating, you'll need a poncho for the morning tailgate or to punch off some of the rain that has accumulated on your tent.

The Bills logo is where Highmark Stadium is located.



This is Futurelook with two initial glances on when we could expect some rain on Monday. This is subject to change, so stay updated with us.



By the afternoon, there is still the chance for some rain showers as this cold front gets closer and closer to slicing through Western New York. Expect a round of showers in the early afternoon between 2 to 4 p.m. that will be the last push of moisture before the front actually moves through. Winds will also be gusting up to 25 mph during this time, so it will be a breezy day for sure as the front works its way through.

That concludes the overview of the wet part of the day. Let's look now at what you can expect for conditions leading up to kickoff.

By the time many fans are rolling into Highmark Stadium, conditions will be drying out and the sky will start to clear a bit. The evening should remain dry throughout the game and temperatures will start in the low 70s around 7:15 p.m. for kickoff and end in the mid to upper 60s by the time 10:30 p.m. rolls around.