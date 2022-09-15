Bills ready for prime-time spotlight again in Week 2

The Bills will play in back-to-back prime-time games for the 3rd time in 2 seasons.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — When you're good, you're put in the spotlight. As for the Buffalo Bills, they are as good as it comes in the NFL.

Monday night's game will mark the third time in the last two seasons that Buffalo has had back-to-back primetime games. It will be their second of five this season in prime time.

The Bills will host the Titans at Highmark Stadium on Monday Night Football at 7:15 p.m. on Sept. 19. The game will be on Channel 2.

This will be the fifth straight season the Bills face the Titans. A win would snap a two-game losing streak to the Titans.

It has been the talk of the town, in fact, local school districts near the stadium, Frontier and Orchard Park will have half days on Monday to accommodate traffic, there's certainly no shortage of hype around Monday night.

Josh Allen with his endorsement for the half day of school on Monday for Orchard Park and Frontier.



“It will be crazy, half day at school, that’s how you create Bills fans.” @WGRZ #Bills pic.twitter.com/zQslCvlAVk — Brian Chojnacki (@BroadcastingBri) September 14, 2022

Bills tight end Dawson Knox says the team feeds on the spotlight.

"I think everyone on this team loves prime-time games. All eyes on us, especially being back in Buffalo, under the lights. We know it will be an environment unlike what we have seen here so far, we know these fans are incredible," Knox said.

2 On Your Side's Brian Chojnacki asked defensive end Gregory Rousseau, "Is there extra excitement knowing it's the home opener in prime time?"

"Yeah, yeah Monday Night Football, it doesn't get much better than that," he said. "We are ready to play in front of our amazing fans, I feel the atmosphere will be great."

Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds knows Bills Mafia will come out and provide a massive energy boost to the team.

"It will be crazy. Bills Mafia always shows up. I can imagine the energy out there, they will show up, they always show up, whether we are home or away," Edmunds said. "You know they are the best fans in the world. We have to take that momentum and stay confident in our work."