More than Trubisky's revenge game: Bills pile it on for lopsided preseason win in Chicago

Trubisky got revenge against his old team, and his teammates helped pile onto Chicago's embarrassment in the Bills' 41-15 win in their second preseason game.

CHICAGO — Mitchell Trubisky's return to Chicago was meant to be his own revenge game against a Bears team that drafted him second overall in 2017, then declined his fifth-year option, eventually leading him to the Bills this offseason.

Trubisky got his revenge, going 20 of 28 for 221 yards and a touchdown in the first half he played against the Bears, and his teammates helped pile onto Chicago's embarrassment in the Bills 41-15 win in their second preseason game.

Once Trubisky left the game after the half, the Bills already had a commanding 34-6 lead.

The Bills defense created a difficult afternoon for Andy Dalton, who started the entire first half under center for the Bears.

Dalton was sacked twice and received a crushing hit from AJ Epenesa in the second quarter. He finished 11 of 17 for 146 yards, including one touchdown pass and an interception.

Greg Rousseau and Darryl Johnson each had a sack for the second straight preseason game, while Boogie Basham and Brandin Bryant each added another.

Playing two series for the Bills, Devin Singletary had another impressive showing in just two carries, one for a touchdown, with 21 yards on the ground and catching a five-yard pass from Trubisky.

The Bills lone score of the second half came on a 79-yard punt return by rookie Marquez Stevenson.

