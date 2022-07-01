Mitch Morse set to welcome 2nd baby after Sunday's game

Bills center Mitch Morse is in for one memorable week ahead.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — When family and career goals mix, there my not be a bigger week for Bills center Mitch Morse, who will try to help his team win back to back AFC East championships on Sunday.

After that, he will then immediately hop on a flight to Kansas City to join his wife, who will be induced on Monday morning for their birth of their second child.

Morse spoke about his big week ahead.

“First and foremost, I want to be a great father," he said. "But I want to be a professional and accountable to my guys, so I need to be present for each moment in this building, be the best teammate that I can be, and then off the field get ready for an amazing moment in my family’s life.”

Morse has received a ton of support from the coaching staff and organization. When 2 On Your Side spoke with head coach Sean McDermott this week, you could tell he was very happy for Mitch and his family.

“That’s a unique situation," he said. "You play in an NFL game and then have a baby here in 24 hours to follow, what a blessing. We are grateful that we can share on that as a team and organization, we will support him all the way through it."

More does not know the gender of the baby, but I'm guessing certainly a Bills fan. A special life moment such as this should give some extra motivation to Morse heading into the one of the most anticipated playoff runs for this franchise.