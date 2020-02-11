Midseason NFL Power Rankings have the Bills in 'Could Break Through' category from NBC Sports

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 2020 NFL season is already at the half-way point and the Buffalo Bills are still trying to find their identity and have a dominating season after weeks of underperforming play despite winning games.
The Bills are 6-2 on the season through eight weeks of play. While they hold a solid possession of first place in the AFC East after defeating the New England Patriots, the team is still trying to win over the elite respect from the league and critics.
NBC Sports' Peter Kay put the Bills ninth on his midseason Power Rankings, over the summer, he had them 13th on the midseason rankings list.
Here's what Kay had to say about the Bills:
9. Buffalo (13th, 6-2)
"Kudos on finally lassoing the Patriots, though it wasn’t the kind of win over wounded New England that should make Western New York breathe easy. The temptation is to say the Bills, with a 1.5-game lead on the weakish AFC East, are home free for their first division title in a quarter-century. I’d mostly agree, except for three things. One, the schedule. Buffalo’s next five games: Seattle, at Arizona, Chargers, at San Francisco, Pittsburgh. Two, Josh Allen. Legit MVP candidate in the first four weeks (31 points per game for Buffalo, 12-to-1 TD-to-interception rate, 70-percent passer), average dude the last four (19 points per game, 4-to-4 TD-to-pick ratio, 63-percent passer). Buffalo won shootouts in September, and now the Bills struggle to put away the Jets. If Allen doesn’t get right, the Bills might win their first playoff game since 1995, but they’d be hard-pressed to go further. Three, Miami’s coming."
Kay broke his rankings down into categories:
- Best of the Best
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Seattle Seahawks
- Baltimore Ravens
- Tennessee Titans
- Could Break Through
- Green Bay Packers
- New Orleans Saints
- Buffalo Bills
- Miami Dolphins
- Arizona Cardinals
- L.A. Rams
- Indianapolis Colts
- On The Cusp
- San Francisco 49ers
- Chicago Bears
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Cleveland Browns
- The Meh Group
- Carolina Panthers
- Minnesota Vikings
- Cincinnati Bengals
- L.A. Chargers
- Philadelphia Eagles
- New England Patriots
- Detroit Lions
- Washington Football Team
- It's Over, For Now
- Denver Broncos
- Atlanta Falcons
- Houston Texans
- Dallas Cowboys
- NY Giants
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Alone. So Alone.
- New York Jets
- New York Jets