Midseason NFL Power Rankings have the Bills in 'Could Break Through' category from NBC Sports

The Bills are 6-2 on the season through eight weeks of play. While they hold a solid possession of first place in the AFC East after defeating the New England Patriots, the team is still trying to win over the elite respect from the league and critics.

"Kudos on finally lassoing the Patriots, though it wasn’t the kind of win over wounded New England that should make Western New York breathe easy. The temptation is to say the Bills, with a 1.5-game lead on the weakish AFC East, are home free for their first division title in a quarter-century. I’d mostly agree, except for three things. One, the schedule. Buffalo’s next five games: Seattle, at Arizona, Chargers, at San Francisco, Pittsburgh. Two, Josh Allen. Legit MVP candidate in the first four weeks (31 points per game for Buffalo, 12-to-1 TD-to-interception rate, 70-percent passer), average dude the last four (19 points per game, 4-to-4 TD-to-pick ratio, 63-percent passer). Buffalo won shootouts in September, and now the Bills struggle to put away the Jets. If Allen doesn’t get right, the Bills might win their first playoff game since 1995, but they’d be hard-pressed to go further. Three, Miami’s coming."