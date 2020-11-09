Micah Hyde impressed with Bills 'growing' offense

Hyde said he’s noticed a huge change in the offense. With the evolving leadership of Josh Allen, newcomer Stefon Diggs plus many weapons, that stigma is changing.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Bills' offense continues to improve day to day.

The Bills look phenomenal on paper when it comes to the offensive line, receivers, running backs, and obviously the quarterback, but clearly it wasn’t always an easy road. It took a lot rebuilding to get here, and that change is seen from the defense.

“The evolution of the Bills offense has come a long way,” safety Micah Hyde said. “I would be lying, would of never admitted this back, but it was frustrating that the defense could be playing well getting takeaways then our offense goes out there and struggles.”

Hyde said he’s noticed a huge change in the offensive core. With the evolving leadership of Josh Allen, newcomer Stefon Diggs plus many weapons, that stigma is changing.

S Micah Hyde speaks on the evolution of the #Bills offense. Admitted #Bills defense got frustrated while the offense struggled at times in the past pic.twitter.com/ohhBznEQpP — Ashley Holder (@AshNoelleTV) September 10, 2020

“They (the offense) gets after us in practice sometimes," Hyde said. "They have a quick to minute drive on us, and we get back to the sideline like, 'Dang, what just happened. They got four five big plays on us,' and were like, 'What is going on?' ”