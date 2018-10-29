Our “Meet The Mafia” series began on September 10th, with the story of Del Reid, the first Bills fan to use the phrase “Bills Mafia.”

So if Bills fans represent their own mafia, then Del makes sense as the “Godfather,” right?

But what if we told you the story we told on September 10th isn’t exactly complete?

What if we told you there are other people who contributed just as much to the “Bills Mafia” name?

What if we told you there are two other “Godparents” in this story?

Well, it’s true.

Two of Del’s friends, Breyon Harris and Leslie Wille, can take just as much credit for the Bills Mafia namesake as he can.

And they’re happy to accept their mantle as “Godparents.”

Especially Breyon, who actually sparked that notorious Twitter feud with Adam Schefter.

Back when the Bills Mafia was in its infancy, Breyon created the hashtag #SchefterBreakingNews, after the NFL Insider made a poorly-timed retweet of a Stevie Johnson tweet.

(If you’re wondering why that’s a big deal, sports insiders are expected to be quick with their information. In this case, Schefter was very, very late.)

"I’ve always been the funny guy, class clown, so I just came up with #SchefterBreakingNews, and then everybody started joining in,” Breyon grinned.

Schefter notoriously blocked any of his Twitter followers who used the hashtag, including Breyon.

“I actually just got unblocked for the first time, probably like a month ago… I was the last one to get unblocked,” Breyon said somewhat proudly.

Leslie wasn’t involved with the hashtag, but was quick to jump on the Bills Mafia bandwagon.

The kicker: she’d never met Del before, or Breyon, or a number of other Twitter users sharing the hashtag.

That wouldn’t stop them from forming a bond almost immediately.

"We had this idea to have a tailgate, to get everyone together that was on Twitter, because even Breyon and Del and I… We never knew each other outside of Twitter,” Leslie said.

And once they did meet, they all say they felt like family.

Now, the task was to take the Bills Mafia and make it more than just a Buffalo fanbase.

“We started selling merchandise, tee shirts, hats with Bills Mafia and donating the money to Roswell Park,” said Leslie.

Breyon added “When we came up with the idea to donate, it was like it was not even a question… We needed to do it."

