Major Patrick Miller is no stranger to news headlines.

He's also no stranger to the Bills sidelines.

Born in Allegany, NY, Miller received an ROTC scholarship before joining the Army, serving two stints in Baghdad, Iraq.

But it was when he returned to the states that his life changed drastically.

On April 2nd, 2014, Miller was shot while serving at Fort Hood in Killeen, TX.

At the end of his workday, Miller heard shots fired outside his office; he ran outside and found a man who he thought was looking for safety.

That man was the shooter, firing a bullet through his colon and a rib.

"I came literally inches away from not being here," said Miller, reflecting on what he calls the hardest day he and his family have ever experienced. "We call that a pivot point in your life, when you're this close to not being here."

Not only did Miller survive the shooting, but after being shot, he directly saved the lives of several other people on the Fort with him.

For his bravery, Miller was awarded the Soldier's Medal, the highest non-combat honor awarded in the Army.

"I had three major surgeries, two weeks in the ICU, a bout with pneumonia, and multiple infections," said Miller, who was only physically able to return home for one home Bills game during his recovery."But since then, so many blessings and good things have happened, and it's just amazing."

Those blessings came in the form of overwhelming support from all across the country, most notably his fellow Bills fans in Western New York.

"Cards, and flowers, and letters, and emails, and texts, and everything from family and friends all around the world but specifically the Bills Mafia," said an emotional Miller. "People that I've never met, just reaching out and saying 'Hey we're here for you, go Bills, whatever you need.' People didn't have to do that, they didn't have to be that forthcoming, but they did."

Today, Miller is fully recovered.

He and his wife have a 2-year-old daughter, Harper.

If you ever met Miller at a Bills tailgate, you might be too busy laughing to ask about his incredible story of bravery.

And here's the best part: now Miller can actually attend Bills games and tailgates again, as the hero has been reassigned to Fort Drum in Watertown, NY.

"The first thing we did once we found out we were going to Fort Drum was renew our season tickets," laughed Miller.

Now, Miller said he plans on attending as many Bills games as possible.

He will continue hosting the Southern Tier Wounded Warrior Benefit, a charity fundraiser with 100% of the proceeds going to help wounded warriors and disabled veterans.

Two of the biggest supporters each year?

The Bills and the Sabres, according to Miller.

Whether he was tied down in a hospital bed, or serving time in Hawaii, the Bills game was never out of reach for the lifelong Bills Mafia member.

Just check his Twitter: a video of Miller went viral after the Bills snapped their 17-year-long playoff drought.

"It's one of those memories where we all remember where we were when that happened," reflected Miller.

It's a memory his wife will never forget either.

In the video, you can hear her say, "You did not cry this hard when we had our daughter."

"It's true, I can't deny it," laughed Miller. "I wish I could be like 'Yeah, she said that tongue in cheek,' but no."

Meet the Mafia will continue throughout the 2018-19 Buffalo Bills season, airing before each home game.

Take a look at each of our previous Meet The Mafia stories so far:

Meet the Mafia: Del Reid

Meet the Mafia: "The Chefs"

Meet The Mafia: "Bills Elvis"

Meet The Mafia: "Hannabill Lecter"

Meet The Mafia: "Pancho Billa"

Meet The Mafia: Joanie Podkowinski-DeKoker

Meet The Mafia: Breyon Harris & Leslie Wille

© 2018 WGRZ