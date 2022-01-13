Medical professional: 'I would really not recommend Josh Allen take Viagra before the event'

While the temperatures may be hard to deal with at times, the blue pill or alcohol is not the way to keep warm at the Bills game on Saturday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Social media went all-in on Thursday after Bart Scott mentioned that Josh Allen should take Viagra to stay warm during Saturday's playoff matchup against the Patriots.

During an appearance on ESPN's "Get Up," while discussing the game, Scott claimed he took Viagra to stay warm when he was an active player in the NFL.

2 On Your Side spoke to Dr. Andrew Tisser, Associate Chair of Emergency Medicine at Sisters Hospital on Main Street, about whether or not anyone should take Viagra to stay warm during the game.

"I would really not recommend Josh Allen take Viagra before the event," Dr. Tisser said. "It's because it can cause a lot of side effects as a vasodilator. It can cause dizziness, fainting, low blood pressure, it can cause visual disturbances and headache."

Dr. Tisser pointed out that Viagra, and similar drugs, are only approved two treat two things.

"That's erectile dysfunction and pulmonary arterial hypertension," Dr. Tisser said.

Not that the players could consume any, but alcohol is also often floated as a "keep warm remedy" for when you're out in the cold for long periods. Dr. Tisser dispelled those alcohol claims as well.

"It opens up the blood vessels, so you got a lot more blood go into the skin, you feel warm, but your core temperature is dropping, " Dr. Tisser said. "A lot of times with alcohol, you don't know that you're too cold when you really are, so that can be pretty dangerous."

As for what to do to keep warm if you're attending the game, Dr. Tisser says to keep alcohol consumption down, but fill and layer up.

"Eat a big dinner. If you're starting to get cold, there's a lot of good opportunities to get some snacks at the stadium," Dr. Tisser said. "Put on your long underwear, your athletic socks, keep that moisture in. After that, I would layer on some fleece or wool to keep you warm."

Dawson Knox commented on taking Viagra to stay warm, he said he wouldn't, as it could be considered a PED in a drug test.