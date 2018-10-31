ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. - With an evolving carousel of quarterbacks this season, the Bills (2-6) have looked to the free agent market to add some help.

On Wednesday, the team announced they signed free agent, veteran quarterback, Matt Barkley.

With other free agent options in the market, one name stands out: Colin Kaepernick. 2 On Your Side's Sports Director Adam Benigni asked head coach Sean McDermott Wednesday if the team has considered signing Kaepernick.

Watch the exchange below:

Adam Benigni: "Now I wanted to ask this question because it's kind of out there, as quarterback situation as evolved here, have you considered Colin Kaepernick...at all?

Coach McDermott: "Yeah, I know Brandon [Beane] is always looking at the different options available to us. So, we'll leave it at that."

Bills are at home this Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

© 2018 WGRZ