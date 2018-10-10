Before any question was asked during Bills head coach Sean McDermott's Wednesday press briefing, he came to the podium and said he wanted to "get ahead" of the LeSean McCoy situation.

"We get incoming calls all the time... I don't want to go into anything more than that."

He would not confirm or deny trade talks when pressed on the issue.

"He's a valuable member of our football team."

McDermott said he had not talked to McCoy at all on the issue.

The questions surfaced after multiple reports and speculation on Tuesday that the Eagles have reached out to the Bills after running back Jay Ajayi suffered a torn ACL.

The NFL's trade deadline is October 30th.

OTHER UPDATES:

McDermott on the signing of veteran quarterback Derek Anderson:

"His primary role at this point is to add his wisdom in on and off hours... share his perspective with young quarterbacks Nathan and Josh." McDermott said he's comfortable for the time being with three quarterbacks on the roster and that Nathan Peterman would back-up Josh Allen this week at Houston.

INJURY UPDATES:

Safeties Micah Hyde (groin) and Rafael Bush (shoulder) are both "making progress" according to McDermott. Both are practicing on a limited basis Wednesday.

