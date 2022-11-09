McDermott: Josh Allen is 'day to day'

Bills quarterback Josh Allen (elbow) isn't practicing at this point, but the Bills aren't ruling him out of Sunday's game against the Vikings.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott spoke to starting quarterback Josh Allen's status before a single question was asked during his weekly Wednesday news conference.

"What I've got on Josh is he's day to day. The next question will be is he going to play? The answer is we'll see."

Allen injured his elbow on the Bills final drive during Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Jets in East Rutherford, NJ. ESPN's Chris Mortensen was first to report that it's an injury to the ulnar collateral ligament and related nerves in his right elbow.

"Based on the medical report that we have, Josh is day to day.'

Allen will not practice on Wednesday.

McDermott would not answer follow-up questions on the specific nature of Allen's injury, advice they've gotten from doctors, or if Allen has attempted to throw a football since Sunday.

"We will see how he does. We use common sense and obviously factor a lot things into it, the medical report being one of them and doctors wisdom and knowledge."

Back-up quarterback Case Keenum will take the starters reps, at least initially as the Bills (6-2) prepare for Sunday's home game against the Minnesota Vikings (7-1).

Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (heel) and safety Jordan Poyer (elbow) are not practicing on Wednesday. McDermott says they're considered day to day.

Linebacker Matt Milano (oblique) is able to practice.

Edge rusher Greg Rousseau (ankle) is not practicing and is considered week to week.