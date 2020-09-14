McDermott: Edmunds, Milano injuries don't appear to be long term

Linebackers Matt Milano (hamstring) and Tremaine Edmunds (shoulder) were injured during the game.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Following the team's 27-17 win over the New York Jets on Sunday at home, Bills head coach Sean McDermott said that the injuries to two key defensive players don't appear to be long term.

Linebackers Matt Milano (hamstring) and Tremaine Edmunds (shoulder) were injured during the game.

McDermott said they will continue to be day by day.

The Bills (1-0) are on the road this Sunday playing against AFC East rival Miami Dolphins (0-1).