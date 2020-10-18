McDermott credits Reid's influence as Bills host Chiefs

McDermott gets to face his mentor on the opposing sideline on Monday, when the Bills host the Chiefs in an AFC matchup of two 4-1 teams.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott pays credit to experiences and advice he gained working under Kansas City coach Andy Reid, while the two were in Philadelphia.

And that includes getting fired by Reid in 2010, which McDermott says was the best thing to happen to his career. The firing brought them closer, and they can even joke about it now.