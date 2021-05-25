Bills' McDermott 'concerned' on vaccination issue

The Bills have opened voluntary OTA workouts facing questions about player vaccinations. The Bills coach wouldn't confirm if QB Josh Allen has been vaccinated.

The Bills are back on the field in Orchard Park for voluntary OTA workouts. In a sense, it's a return to normalcy for the NFL offseason, but head coach Sean McDermott is quick to point out things aren't normal yet.

McDermott says are operating at about "60-percent normal" relative to protocols for COVID-19 that still exist within the building as well as other team headquarters around the league.

Central to that is the issue of player vaccination.

The NFL is not mandating that players be vaccinated, and it remains a controversial issue as teams try to work their way back toward normalcy.

"I'm concerned about it... Timing is coming into play."

McDermott notes the season is still a ways off, but is concerned about the length of time it takes (based on chosen vaccine) to become fully vaccinated. He says he's approaching the issue first with respect, and thinks it's important to educate players on the issues surrounding that decision.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen had been outspoken earlier this offseason about not being sure if he would be vaccinated, saying it was a personal choice.

McDermott would not confirm when asked directly if Allen has been been vaccinated. "I can tell you he looks good on the field."

Beyond Allen, McDermott would not confirm if any other players had or hadn't been vaccinated.

McDermott says that more than 70 players have turned out for the start of voluntary workouts.