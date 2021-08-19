McDermott: Bills QB Josh Allen will not play against Bears in preseason game

Former Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky will start against the Bears.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — As the Buffalo Bills gear up for their second preseason game of the 2021 season, Bills head coach Sean McDermott spoke with reporters Thursday about what to expect.

The Bills are set to take on the Chicago Bears Saturday afternoon at Soldier Field and according to McDermott, some key players will be sitting the bench, including Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

"Josh [Allen] will not play and a number of the starters will not play," McDermott said.

Instead, former Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky will start against the Bears.

McDermott went on to say that a large portion of core players who have been with the team for a few years will not play in Saturday's game. Among those who will not be playing this weekend is wide receiver Stefon Diggs.