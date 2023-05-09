Buffalo Bills Bills' Bernard and Benford to start; Hyde dealing with back issue

Bills head coach Sean McDermott named a couple of key starters ahead of the opener against the Jets, and revealed his veteran safety is dealing with an injury.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott answered two of the big questions that had been looming throughout the course of the preseason ahead of Monday's season opener against the New York Jets.

Terrel Bernard will start at middle linebacker. Christian Benford will get the start at cornerback opposite Tre'Davious White.

Bernard won a key competition at the linebacker position edging Tyrel Dodson and Baylon Spector who was injured. The position is crucial in Sean McDermott's defense as Bernard will be key in communicating with the rest of the defense as McDermott calls the signals taking over for Leslie Frazier as defensive coordinator this season. The Bills have been working to replace former first round pick Tremaine Edmunds who left for the Chicago Bears in free agency. Buffalo drafted Bernard out of Baylor in the third round of the 2022 draft. He had 22 tackles appearing in 16 games for the Bills last season.

Benford edged 2022 first round pick Kaiir Elam, and Dane Jackson for the starting job at the number two corner spot. The 2022 sixth round pick out of Villanova appeared in nine games for the Bills last season and has shown incredible potential, while also spending time on injured reserve last season with an oblique injury.

McDermott also said that starting safety Micah Hyde will not practice because of a back injury that's flared up over the last couple of days. As for his game status, McDermott would only say they're evaluating his condition on a day by day basis. Hyde has been out since injuring his neck and undergoing surgery after Week two last season.