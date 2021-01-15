Matt Milano talks shutting down Lamar Jackson from all angles

Buffalo's defensive core is confident they can shut down Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson once again.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — "We had a little taste of it last year but it's a new season and new team," said Bills linebacker Matt Milano.

This Bills team is completely different than a year ago when they faced the Ravens and lost by a score.

With that game film to review, Buffalo's defensive core is confident they can shut down Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson once again.

"You have to be ready to rock you know. He (Jackson) can make anything happen at anytime," said Milano. "Just being aware of him at all times is going to be key for us."

"We have to be sound tackles. A lot of quarterbacks are just running up going to slide one cut that's it with Lamar. He's a very shift guy so just being able to keep him contained is going to be the biggest challenge for us."

And Jackson can do it all from great field vision, pounding the ground and his accuracy. There's not just "one" thing that can pull him out of his zone that easy, there's multiple.

"Trying to kind a put a pin it is to exactly defend it is when you really lose," said Milano. "Just go out there and make it happen. Don't think about it to much. You have to play fast and play free. Everybody has to be running to the ball at all times because you never know when he's going to slip."

Regardless, Milano said it comes down to one simple task for the Bills defense.

"You got to make a play. That's it. That what it really comes down to. You making a play when it counts."

MATCH UP TO WATCH:

Defensive End Matthew Judon and Offensive Tackle Dion Dawkins are a match up to watch. Judon leads the Ravens in sacks, quarterback hits and tackles for loss.

On the other side, Dion Dawkins has been doing a phenomenal job protecting Josh Allen's blind side all year long and giving him comfortability in the pocket.

This is the match up to play close attention to on Saturday.

Dawkins and Daryl Williams will be put the test again this week as they are every week facing premiere pass rushers in NFL.

Last year against the Ravens, Allen was sacked six times and that cannot happen this year or the Bills offense will be playing catch up testing a quarterback like Lamar Jackson.

In that game, Judon tallied five tackles, 1.5 sacks, two quarterback hits, and a tackle for loss.

The Bills offensive once again has been stellar but this is the playoffs and it never gets easier, only harder.