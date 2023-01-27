Buffalo Bills linebacker named to the 2023 Pro Bowl

Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano has been chosen to go to the Pro Bowl

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Linebacker Matt Milano has been playing for the Buffalo Bills for six years, and will be heading to his first Pro Bowl February 5, 2023 in Las Vegas.

Milano will be replacing injured Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt, and joining teammates Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, Mitch Morse, and Jordan Poyer.

Along with heading to the Pro Bowl, Milano was also named a first all-team pro this season.

He led the Bills with 12 tackles for loss and 72 solo tackles during the regular season, and was week 11 AFC defensive player of the week.